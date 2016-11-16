Nov 16 Salmar Asa

* Salmar q3 ebit before adjustments nok 576.3 million (Reuters poll nok 679 million)

* Salmar q3 revenues nok 2.26 billion (Reuters poll 2.17 billion)

* Salmar has reduced its harvesting estimate for 2016 as a whole by 8,000 tonnes

* 4,000 tonnes can be attributed to reduced fish growth and increased mortality as a result of biological situation in central norway

* Remaining 4,000 tonnes is due to decision to postpone harvesting of some volumes from 2016 to 2017

* New estimate for 2016 as a whole is therefore 118,000 tonnes

* Salmar expects to harvest around 128,000 tonnes in norway in 2017 as a whole

* Prospect of limited supply leads to expectations of continued good margins in coming quarters

* Norskott havbruk (scottish seafarms) is expected to harvest approx. 26,000 tonnes in 2016 and around 30,000 tonnes in 2017

* For 2017 as a whole, total supply of atlantic salmon is expected to increase by around 3 per cent

* This indicates that salmon market will remain tight, with prospect of good prices in 2017 as well

* Salmar therefore expects strong results in coming quarters

* Overall, group achieved an operating profit of nok 19.46 per kg harvested fish in q3 this year, up more than nok 10 per kg from same period last year