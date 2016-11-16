Nov 16 Leonteq AG :
* Intends to pay a minimum dividend of 1.75 francs per share
for 2016 onwards
* Plans to reduce costs in the amount of approx. 10 million
francs by the end of 2017
* Cost-Income ratio is targeted to be below 65% by the end
of 2020
* Capital expenditure rate is expected to remain at historic
and current levels of 12.5% of total operating income
* Net hiring rate is expected to be at approx. 5% p.a. As of
2018
* In view of the planned increased operating efficiency of
the organization, no staff growth is envisaged in 2017
