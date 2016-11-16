Nov 16 Cybergun Sa :

* Strengthening of own funds and deleveraging to the level of 791,000 euros approved by the general assembly

* Creation of 745,793 new shares at a unit price of 1.06 euros (including issue premium)

* Share capital will thus be increased to 8,229,184.96 euros and composed of 9,458,809 shares Source text: bit.ly/2f37P73 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)