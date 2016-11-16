Nov 16 Delta Lloyd NV :
* Solvency ratio of 156 pct, pro forma for announced actions: 165 pct (half year 2016: 173
pct), well placed within target range despite market headwinds
* Has reconfirmed its intention to make a public offer for Delta Lloyd
* Has engaged with NN Group on their proposal and benefits of a transaction
* Lowering operational expenses target for 2018 by 30 million euros($32.24 million) to 530
million euros
* Combined ratio (COR) of 103.1 pct, in first 9 months reflecting exceptional weather in
June, COR for quarter was satisfactory at 97.7 pct
* Solvency ratio of 156 pct
* Committed to a targeted total cash dividend of 130 million euros for 2016, to be
determined in February 2017
* 9-month gross written premiums in GI increased to 1,135 million euros (9-month 2015: 1,068
million euros), exiting unprofitable and unattractive business segments
($1 = 0.9306 euros)
