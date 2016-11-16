Nov 16 Ageas Sa :

* 9M insurance net profit up 31 pct to 803 million euros versus 613 million euros

* Reuters Poll Q3: net insurance profit 185 million euros, net profit 166 million euros

* 9M general account net result of 686 million euros negative versus 14 million euros negative

* 9M insurance Solvency II Ageas ratio 181 pct and group Solvency II Ageas ratio 199 pct

* 9M group net result 118 million euros versus 599 million euros

* 9M life inflows up 11 pct to 19.9 billion euros and non-life stable at 4.8 billion euros (both at 100pct)

* Total liquid assets in the general account increased from 1.6 billion euros at the end of 2015 to 2.0 billion euros at end Q3

* Belgium combined ratio stood at 97.1 pct. Barring the Brussels terrorism events, the combined ratio would have been a very solid 94.3 pct

* On Fortis settlement: "On 24 March 2017, a public hearing will take place after which the Court of Amsterdam will take a decision on the binding declaration of the settlement"

* UK year-on-year net profit down 17 percent as a result of adverse weather in June, and the significantly lower exchange rate. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)