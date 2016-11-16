Nov 16 Ageas Sa :
* 9M insurance net profit up 31 pct to 803 million euros
versus 613 million euros
* Reuters Poll Q3: net insurance profit 185 million euros,
net profit 166 million euros
* 9M general account net result of 686 million euros
negative versus 14 million euros negative
* 9M insurance Solvency II Ageas ratio 181 pct and group
Solvency II Ageas ratio 199 pct
* 9M group net result 118 million euros versus 599 million
euros
* 9M life inflows up 11 pct to 19.9 billion euros and
non-life stable at 4.8 billion euros (both at 100pct)
* Total liquid assets in the general account increased from
1.6 billion euros at the end of 2015 to 2.0 billion euros at
end Q3
* Belgium combined ratio stood at 97.1 pct. Barring the
Brussels terrorism events, the combined ratio would have been a
very solid 94.3 pct
* On Fortis settlement: "On 24 March 2017, a public hearing
will take place after which the Court of Amsterdam will take a
decision on the binding declaration of the settlement"
* UK year-on-year net profit down 17 percent as a result of
adverse weather in June, and the significantly lower exchange
rate.
