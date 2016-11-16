Nov 16 Sixt Leasing SE :
* Reorganisation of group financing as planned leads to
improvement of financial result of 1.0 million euros compared to
Q2 2016
* 9-month consolidated operating revenue (without proceeds
from vehicle sales) dropped slightly by 1.9 pct to 318.4 million
euros (9-months 2015: 324.5 million euros)
* Continues to expect contract portfolio to expand in full
fiscal year 2016
* For consolidated operating revenue in 2016 a stable
development is expected compared to last year
* Continues to expect a slight improvement in consolidated
ebt in 2016
* Expands contract portfolio and raises profitability during
first nine months of 2016
* Consolidated revenue up by 7.3 pct to 534.7 million euros
after nine months
* 9-month group EBT increases above average by 9.8 pct to
23.9 million euros despite higher expenditures for growth
initiatives
