Nov 16 India Power Corporation Ltd

* Control of 1000 MW of thermal power plant of Meenakshi Energy Pvt Ltd

* Of 1000 MW, 300 MW is already operational & 700 MW is under advance stage of implementation, to be commissioned by Q3 of next year

* Also setting up 450 MW power plant in Haldia

* Investment is about 35 billion rupees