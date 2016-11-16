Nov 16 Aggreko Plc
* Says expect 2016 full year results to be broadly in-line
with current market expectations, with pre-exceptional profit
before tax of around £225 million
* Says net debt to ebitda at 30 june 2016 was 1.2 times and
our expectation is that year-end position will be similar
* Environment over last nine months has been challenging
* Says expect fleet capital expenditure for current year to
be around £260 million (2015: £237 million)
* Says currently expect first half 2017 fleet capital
expenditure to be around £150 million (2016: £91 million)
