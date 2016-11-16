UPDATE 2-Audi says resolves dispute with dealers in China
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)
Nov 16 Elegance Optical International Holdings Ltd
* Elegance optical international holdings ltd - decrease in loss is primarily attributable to a gain on disposal of jet kingdom machinery technology
* Expected that group will record a substantial decrease in its loss for six months ended 30 september 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)
* Hyundai vows to cooperate 'sincerely' (Adds details of investigation, background)