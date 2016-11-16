Nov 16 NEL ASA :
* Q3 operating revenue 24.4 million Norwegian crowns ($2.90 million) versus 30.8 million
crowns year ago
* Q3 EBITDA loss 10.2 million crowns versus profit 2.3 million crowns year ago
* Says Q3 results were impacted by planned high activity level within business development
in new markets, investments, and preparation for production ramp-up
* Says is preparing for market entry in California
* Announces Letter of Intent (LoI) to establish joint-venture (JV) with global solar company
* Says JV will build and operate first solar -driven hydrogen production plant in US
* Agreement is expected to be finalised before the end of 2016
* JV aims to begin production and delivery of renewable hydrogen during H2 2017
