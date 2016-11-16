Nov 16 (Reuters) -
* Moody's: Weak trade, political risk and monetary policy
concerns cast shadow over uneven 2017 global credit outlook
* Moody's: Forecasts global economic growth will stabilize
in 2017 at around 3% versus estimated 2.6% in 2016, as advanced
economies achieve steady growth
* Moody's: Fundamental changes from technological innovation
and disruption will begin to manifest in 2017 and 2018
* Moody's: Positive surprises include renewed focus on
fiscal expansion via infrastructure spending in advanced
economies
* Moody's: Volatility in credit spreads, exchange rates
because of political risk may affect ability of some issuers to
borrow or refinance their debt
* Moody's: Average commodity prices are likely to be higher
next year
* Moody's - Sees significant degree of uncertainty due to
incoming U.S. administration's policy towards the Paris
agreement
* Moody's: Global credit conditions remain uneven in 2017
against a backdrop of stabilizing growth, low interest rates
* Moody's on global credit outlook: Weak trade recovery,
political risks, concerns over efficacy of monetary policy
contribute to an uncertain outlook
* moody's: global demand unlikely to improve sufficiently to
reignite trade growth in 2017
* Moody's: On climate change, efforts to speed up global
decarbonisation will have material credit implications for a
number of carbon-intensive sectors
* Moody's - Start of the UK's withdrawal from EU and likely
changes in policy after the us presidential vote might affect
economic and credit outcomes
