BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Nov 16 (Reuters) -
* Share placement price set at 62.15 euros/share -SocGen
* Price represents discount of 2.6 pct to Schneider Electric's closing share price of 63.82 euros on Nov. 15
* French sovereign fund Bpifrance and Credit Agricole had earlier announced plans on Tuesday to sell a 1.85 percent stake in Schneider Electric through an accelerated book-building with institutional investors.
* Credit Suisse Securities Europe Limited and Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking were joint bookrunners in the placement.
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing