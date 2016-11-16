Nov 16 Tencent Holdings Ltd

* qtrly net profit rmb 10.646 billion versus rmb 7.45 billion a year ago

* q3 revenues from online advertising rmb7.449 billion versus rmb 4.94 billion a year ago

* for smart phone games, achieved approximately rmb9.9 billion revenue 1 in q3 of 2016, representing 87% year-on-year revenue growth

* For weixin and wechat together, mau reached 846 million, representing year-on-year growth of 30%

* q3 revenue rmb 40.388 billion versus rmb 26.59 billion a year ago

* Board did not declare any interim dividend for nine months ended 30 september 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: