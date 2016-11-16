Nov 16 Ushdev International Ltd

* Ushdev International says may consider split of equity shares of company Source text: [With reference to the earlier letter dated November 11, 2016 to convene the Board Meeting of the Company on November 22, 2016 to approve the unaudited financial result, Ushdev International Ltd has now informed BSE that the Board may also consider the split of the Equity shares of the Company from the face value of Rs. 10/- to a lower face value]

