Nov 16 Lam Soon Hong Kong Ltd :

* Directors consider that relocation will not result in significant impact on operating results and financial position of group.

* Unit entered into an agreement with Grain Bureau of Yixing City in relation to relocation of Yixing Plant

* JSLSF shall construct new plant and estimated total investment amount, including among others, value of relocated land, is RMB120 million

* Total investment amount shall be funded partly by cash relocation compensation and balance by internal working capital of group