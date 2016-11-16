UPDATE 2-Audi says resolves dispute with dealers in China
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)
Nov 16 Century Ginwa Retail Holdings Ltd :
* Total amount claimed for by Xinjiang Haotai Shiye Development Co under legal proceeding amounted to rmb13.6 million
* Xinjiang Haotai Shiye Development initiated another legal proceeding against Century Ginwa Urumqi, Century Ginwa Company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)
* Hyundai vows to cooperate 'sincerely' (Adds details of investigation, background)