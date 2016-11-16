Nov 16 DNB ASA set the following
2017-2019 financial targets:
* says overriding target towards 2019 is to achieve a return
on equity (roe) above 12 per cent. Target is unchanged from 2015
update. In the first nine months of 2016 DNB's RoE was 9.9 pct
* says targets a cost/income ratio below 40 per cent
(unchanged vs target set in 2015)
* says targets a cet1 ratio of approx. 15.7 per cent,
including a management buffer
* says targets a dividend payout ratio for 2016 between 30
and 50 per cent. A dividend payout ratio above 50 per cent from
2017 (unchanged vs target set in 2015)
* says targets loan-loss provisions are estimated to be up
to nok 18 billion over 2016-2018 period. Losses will be front
loaded
* says 93 percent of our portfolio is low or medium risk
* says will consider share buy-back from 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Terje Solsvik)