* Q3 total income 1.82 billion Danish crowns ($262.26 million) versus 1.83 billion crowns year ago

* Q3 pre-tax profit 334 million crowns versus 220 million crowns year ago

* Full-Year guidance is lifted by 200 million crowns to profit of 900-1,000 million crowns; guidance for bank's winding-up activities is revised to expected loss of 25 million crowns

* Full-year guidance is profit of 400-500 million crowns at combined ratio of about 92; winding-up activities are seen to report result of zero ($1 = 6.9396 Danish crowns)