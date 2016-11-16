Nov 16 Alm. Brand A/S :
* Q3 total income 1.82 billion Danish crowns ($262.26 million) versus 1.83 billion crowns
year ago
* Q3 pre-tax profit 334 million crowns versus 220 million crowns year ago
* Full-Year guidance is lifted by 200 million crowns to profit of 900-1,000 million crowns;
guidance for bank's winding-up activities is revised to expected loss of 25 million crowns
* Full-year guidance is profit of 400-500 million crowns at combined ratio of about 92;
winding-up activities are seen to report result of zero
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 6.9396 Danish crowns)
(Gdynia Newsroom)