Nov 16 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co :
* Bristol-Myers Squibb and Enterome announce immuno-oncology
collaboration focused on microbiome-derived biomarkers,drug
targets, bioactive molecules
* Bristol-Myers Squibb - Bristol-Myers Squibb will be
granted exclusive rights to intellectual property and therapies
generated during collaboration
* Bristol-Myers - Enterome eligible to receive
preclinical,clinical milestone payments for each licensed
therapeutic candidate plus royalties on net sale
* Enterome will receive an upfront payment of $15 million
for access to its technology plus research and development
funding
* Bristol-Myers - Enterome is eligible for additional
milestone payments in relation to new diagnostic products
discovered and developed during collaboration
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: