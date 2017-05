Nov 16 Universal Medical Financial & Technical Advisory Services Co Ltd :

* Issuer has decided to issue first tranche of PPN of an aggregate principal amount of RMB600 million

* Unit has registered for issuance of private placement notes of principal amount up to RMB1.5 billion

* Issuer has decided to issue first tranche of PPN of an aggregate principal amount of RMB600 million