Nov 16 Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd

* Q4 net profit 375.1 million rgt versus 186.3 million rgt

* "expect the plantations profit to be satisfactory for the financial year 2017"

* "group's profit for the financial year 2017 is expected to be satisfactory"

* Q4 revenue 4.54 billion rgt versus 3.93 billion rgt

* Final single tier dividend of 35 sen (2015: 30 sen) per share has been recommended

* "business performance of the oleochemical division for the financial year 2017 is anticipated to be challenging"