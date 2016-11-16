UPDATE 2-Audi says resolves dispute with dealers in China
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)
Nov 16 UK'S Competition & Markets Authority(CMA):
* UK'S CMA says considers that there are reasonable grounds for believing that proposed undertakings offered by novomatic, on Novomatic-Talarius deal, might be accepted Source text for Eikon: (goo.gl/AF9DgE) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)
* Hyundai vows to cooperate 'sincerely' (Adds details of investigation, background)