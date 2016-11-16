UPDATE 2-U.S. regulators open probe into recall of nearly 1.7 mln Hyundai, Kia models
* Hyundai vows to cooperate 'sincerely' (Adds details of investigation, background)
Nov 16 Breadtalk Group Ltd
* Discussion not expected to have a material financial impact in current financial year ending 31 december 2016
* Has been in discussion with several third-parties on formation of a joint venture
* Discussion is in relation to a core business of group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hyundai vows to cooperate 'sincerely' (Adds details of investigation, background)
FRANKFURT, May 20 German luxury carmaker Audi , a unit of Volkswagen, on Saturday said it had signed an agreement with its dealers in China regarding how it will do business in the world's largest car market.