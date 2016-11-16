Nov 16 Lowe's Companies Inc

* Outlook for home improvement industry remains positive, due to solid consumer backdrop, lagging benefits from existing home sales and rising home prices

* CEO on conf call- Q3 big ticket sales driven by outdoor power equipment and appliances

* CEO on conf call- "have a continued opportunity to benefit from a fundamentally solid, but moderating home improvement market"

* CEO - "home price appreciation should persist, which, along with stronger incomes, should motivate more homeowners to spend on home improvements"

* CEO - "encouraged by growth in first-time homebuyer activity, which is expected to continue through 2017"

* In presentation - Q3 average ticket up 2 percent to $68.68, custoemr transactions up 7.5 percent to 229.2 million

* In presentation - Q3 sales of appliances, lawn and garden, lumber, building materials, tools above average

* In presentation - kitchens, paint, millwork, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical categories were below average in Q3

* Key drivers of home improvement spending are real disposable personal income, home prices and housing turnover

* Transactions over $500 rose 4.2 percent in Q3

* CEO on conf call- experienced continued softness in north division throughout Q3

* COO- Louisiana floods and Hurricane Matthew drove broad-based demand across product categories in Q3

* Executive- anticipate improved traffic in Q4

* CFO- benefits of serving customers in storm-impacted areas was somewhat offset by heavy rain in the middle of the country in August and extreme heat early in Q3

* CFO- made some necessary adjustments to consumer messaging, further refined media mix and tweaked promotional activity in Q3, which supported improvement in October Further company coverage: