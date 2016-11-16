Nov 16 BMW

* In a safety-related recall, the BMW Group is replacing a variant of an airbag sensor

* The vehicles affected are approximately 33,600 7 series, 5 series GT and Rolls-Royce Ghost cars built from 12/2011 to 06/2012

* Furthermore, a faulty replacement part was fitted in approximately 650 vehicles, which are also covered by the recall