UPDATE 2-U.S. regulators open probe into recall of nearly 1.7 mln Hyundai, Kia models
* Hyundai vows to cooperate 'sincerely' (Adds details of investigation, background)
Nov 16 CI Games SA :
* Its management board decides to change number of series G shares offered in private issue to 1.1 million shares from 570,000 shares
* Previously informed that it set issue price of its series G shares for 22.7 zlotys per share
* Decided to raise capital via series G shares private issue on Nov. 14 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Hyundai vows to cooperate 'sincerely' (Adds details of investigation, background)
FRANKFURT, May 20 German luxury carmaker Audi , a unit of Volkswagen, on Saturday said it had signed an agreement with its dealers in China regarding how it will do business in the world's largest car market.