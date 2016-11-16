UPDATE 2-U.S. regulators open probe into recall of nearly 1.7 mln Hyundai, Kia models
* Hyundai vows to cooperate 'sincerely' (Adds details of investigation, background)
Nov 16 Auto Partner SA :
* Q3 revenue 187.0 million zlotys ($44.96 million) versus 141.6 million zlotys year ago
* Q3 net profit 9.0 million zlotys versus 5.3 million zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.1597 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Hyundai vows to cooperate 'sincerely' (Adds details of investigation, background)
FRANKFURT, May 20 German luxury carmaker Audi , a unit of Volkswagen, on Saturday said it had signed an agreement with its dealers in China regarding how it will do business in the world's largest car market.