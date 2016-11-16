Nov 16 Noble Energy Inc

* Noble Energy - Oil volumes for 2016-2020 from co's U.S. Onshore assets expected to increase at CAGR of 23 percent in base plan

* Noble Energy Inc - Oil volumes from co's U.S. Onshore assets expected to increase at a cagr of 29 percent during 2016-20 in upside plan

* Noble Energy - About 75 percent of total company capital is allocated to DJ Basin, Delaware and Eastern Mediterranean assets over 2016-2020

* Noble Energy Inc - 2017 U.S. Onshore oil production is anticipated to be 15 percent higher than 2016 on a full year basis

* Noble Energy Inc - U.S. Onshore oil production is anticipated to be 25 percent higher when comparing second half of 2017 versus same period in 2016

* Noble Energy provides long-term outlook and highlights U.S. onshore portfolio

* Sees U.S. onshore production growing at a 13 to 16 percent CAGR, adjusted for divestitures during 2016-20

* Total company production is expected to reach between 540 and 625 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020

* Seventy percent of company's 2017 preliminary upstream capital expenditures are targeted for U.S. onshore activities

* Total company volumes in 2017 are expected to average between 400 and 410 MBoe/d, up from 2016