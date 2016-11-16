Nov 16 ObjectOne Information Systems Ltd

ObjectOne Information Systems Ltd has informed BSE that Mr. Rama Krishna Adiraju has been appointed as CFO of the Company (w.e.f. November 14, 2016) and the decision taken in the Board Meeting held on November 14, 2016.