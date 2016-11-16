Nov 16 Indraprastha Gas Ltd

* Indraprastha Gas Ltd - sept quarter net profit 1.44 billion rupees

* Indraprastha Gas Ltd - sept quarter total income from operations 10.71 billion rupees

* Indraprastha Gas -capex during april-sept has been around 1 billion rupees

* Indraprastha Gas Ltd - net profit in sept quarter last year was 1.02 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 10.67 billion rupees

* Indraprastha Gas Ltd says declared interim dividend of INR 3.5 per share