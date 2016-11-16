BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Nov 16 Moody's
* Saus one aspect that drives higher recoveries in private-equity and non-private equity are use of des and pre-packaged bankruptcies
* Says firm-wide recovery rates approximately same for private-equity and non-private equity sponsored companies, but not all debt fares equally Source text for Eikon:
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing