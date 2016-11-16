Nov 16 Fitch Ratings:

* U.S. brick and mortar retailers challenged for holiday season

* Retail headwinds will continue into 2016 holidays, limiting sales growth amid sharp pricing competition despite generally benign macro backdrop

* While Fitch does not anticipate significant growth in retail holiday sales, material negative earnings swings are generally not expected

* Expects increase in gift-giving of intangible items such as media subscriptions, experiences not available for purchase at most retail stores

* Retail challenges will likely be exacerbated by reduced time spent in malls, which curtails impulse purchases Source: bit.ly/2gh9KXU