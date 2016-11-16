Nov 16 RusHydro :

* VTB is to get about 14 percent in RusHydro capital following its recapitalisation for 55 billion roubles ($852.04 million)

* The state will own at least 60.5 percent

* The deal involves the conclusion of five-year forward settlement contract with the bank and the account of dividends paid for the bank's share within the forward price

* The deal will take place without diverting budget resources

* RusHydro and VTB plant to reach final agreement on all key terms of the transaction in the near future

* RusHydro and VTB plant to reach final agreement on all key terms of the transaction in the near future

* The deal is supposed to be closed by Jan. 1, 2017