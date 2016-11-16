Nov 16 RusHydro :
* VTB is to get about 14 percent in RusHydro
capital following its recapitalisation for 55 billion
roubles ($852.04 million)
* The state will own at least 60.5 percent
* The deal involves the conclusion of five-year forward
settlement contract with the bank and the account of dividends
paid for the bank's share within the forward price
* The deal will take place without diverting budget
resources
* RusHydro and VTB plant to reach final agreement on all key
terms of the transaction in the near future
* The deal is supposed to be closed by Jan. 1, 2017
($1 = 64.5506 roubles)
(Gdynia Newsroom)