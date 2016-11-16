Nov 16 (Reuters) -
* Moody's says "political risk will remain an enduring
challenge for global credit" in 2017
* Moody's says forecast G20 global growth of around 3% in
2017 versus estimated 2.6% in 2016
* Moody's says recovery in global trade will remain slow,
due to lack of global demand and increasing "protectionist
sentiment" in 2017
* Moody's says technological innovation and disruption to
challenge mainstream industry in 2017
* Moody's - global credit conditions will remain uneven in
2017, despite a stabilization of growth worldwide
* Moody's says "low for longer" rates will support borrowing
and refinancing conditions, but negative side effects are
becoming more visible
* Moody's says expect borrowing and refinancing costs to
remain supportive of credit conditions in the coming 12 months
* Moody's says commodity prices will exhibit higher average
prices next year, albeit with limited upside
* Moody's says Trump's election has potential to create
uncertainty around direction, pace of decarbonization and
participation of u.s. In process in 2017
* Moody's says risk of capital flight from emerging
economies to persist in light of increasing odds of rising
interest rates in U.S.
* Moody's says risk of capital flight from emerging
economies also to persist in light of potential volatility from
"busy" election calendar in Europe
* Moody's says risk of capital flight from emerging
economies also to persist in light of policy implications of
Donald Trump's election as U.S. president
