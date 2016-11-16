Nov 16 Hillenbrand Inc :

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.58

* Revenue of $429 million for quarter grew 9% year over year

* Hillenbrand Inc sees GAAP EPS range expected to be $1.80-$1.95 for fiscal 2017

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.95 to $2.10

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.57, revenue view $398.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.56

* Hillenbrand expects 2017 revenue growth of 1-3%.

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hillenbrand Inc qtrly organic revenue increased 4% to $410 million Source text: (bit.ly/2fGBgtU) Further company coverage: