UPDATE 5-Under fire at home, Trump wins warm welcome in Saudi
* Salman overheard lamenting plight of Syria (Adds details on arms sales, White House on Comey, Lavrov quote)
Nov 16 Scorpio Tankers Inc
* Announces purchase of common shares by Scorpio Services Holding Limited
* Scorpio Services Holding Limited has purchased an aggregate of 300,000 common shares of company at an average price of $4.45/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Salman overheard lamenting plight of Syria (Adds details on arms sales, White House on Comey, Lavrov quote)
RIYADH, May 20 The United States on Saturday announced military deals worth nearly $110 billion, during a visit by President Donald Trump to Saudi Arabia.