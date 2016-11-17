BRIEF-Pacific Textiles updates on interruption of business in Vietnam
* As of May 22, gateway of company's factory in Vietnam is still blocked by villagers
Nov 17 Breadtalk Group Ltd :
* Has entered into a franchise agreement with fairy rise development limited
* agreement for franchise right to operate din tai fung brand of restaurants in united kingdom of great britain and northern ireland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* As of May 22, gateway of company's factory in Vietnam is still blocked by villagers
* Says it issued third series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds worth 30 billion won