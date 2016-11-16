Nov 16 S.Africa's Competition Tribunal:
* Confirmed settlement agreement between Competition
Commission and ArcelorMittal South Africa, but made 2 amendments
* Removed clause allowing co to exceed EBIT margin cap of 10
pct upto max margin gap 15 pct if raw materials basket seen
above $350 per ton for any 3 months
* New clause inserted that co engagement in exchange with
govt depts, subject always to compliance with the Competition
Act
* Co committed to 4.6 bln rand capex over next 5 years;
Commission agreed settlement would cover all pending cases
against co
* Has approved, without conditions, the large merger whereby
Redefine will acquire Pivotal
* Merger between FPT Group, logistical services company
Tradekor has been approved by the tribunal without conditions
* Has approved the merger of Unitrans Automotive and Koos
Nel Group
