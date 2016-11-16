Rouhani says Iran wants interaction with the world - TV
DUBAI, May 20 President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday that Iran's presidential election displayed the Islamic Republic's willingness to interact with the international community.
Nov 16 Pharmagest Interactive SA :
* Q3 revenue EUR 30.0 million ($32.12 million) versus EUR 25.6 million year ago Source text: bit.ly/2eGozSX Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9341 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 20 President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday that Iran's presidential election displayed the Islamic Republic's willingness to interact with the international community.
May 20 Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church on Saturday surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.