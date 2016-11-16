UPDATE 5-Under fire at home, Trump wins warm welcome in Saudi
* Salman overheard lamenting plight of Syria (Adds details on arms sales, White House on Comey, Lavrov quote)
Nov 16 General Motors Co :
* Says it will purchase 50 megawatts of power produced at Cactus Flats, a 150-megawatt wind farm being developed in Concho County, Texas
* Will source wind power through an agreement with Renewable Energy Systems Source text - (bit.ly/2fG7ViU) Further company coverage:
* Salman overheard lamenting plight of Syria (Adds details on arms sales, White House on Comey, Lavrov quote)
RIYADH, May 20 The United States on Saturday announced military deals worth nearly $110 billion, during a visit by President Donald Trump to Saudi Arabia.