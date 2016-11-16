UPDATE 5-Under fire at home, Trump wins warm welcome in Saudi
* Salman overheard lamenting plight of Syria (Adds details on arms sales, White House on Comey, Lavrov quote)
Nov 16 Us Energy Corp -
* Extension will allow company to continue negotiating with several potential financial partners - SEC filing
* On November 11, 2016, company and Ironhorse agreed to extend financial assurance deadline under agreement to December 11, 2016 Source text: (bit.ly/2eH6MLo) Further company coverage:
* Salman overheard lamenting plight of Syria (Adds details on arms sales, White House on Comey, Lavrov quote)
RIYADH, May 20 The United States on Saturday announced military deals worth nearly $110 billion, during a visit by President Donald Trump to Saudi Arabia.