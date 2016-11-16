Nov 16 Amtech Systems Inc

* On Nov 10, co entered into a fifth amendment to employment agreement with CEO Fokko Pentinga - SEC filing

* Amtech systems inc says on Nov 10, Robert T. Hass was appointed by board to serve as vice president - chief financial officer, treasurer, secretary of co

* Amtech Systems Inc says pursuant to fifth amendment, pentinga agreed to a voluntary reduction in annual base salary from $407,000 to $325,600