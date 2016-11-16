Nov 16 Gilead Sciences Inc :

* Gilead Sciences Inc - non-inferiority was not achieved for key secondary endpoint of response rate in total symptom score (TSS)

* Gilead announces top-line results from two phase 3 studies evaluating momelotinib for patients with myelofibrosis

* Simplify-1 study achieved its pre-specified primary endpoint

* Simplify-2 did not achieve its primary endpoint Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: