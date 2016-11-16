UPDATE 5-Under fire at home, Trump wins warm welcome in Saudi
* Salman overheard lamenting plight of Syria (Adds details on arms sales, White House on Comey, Lavrov quote)
Nov 16 Alarm.Com Holdings Inc
* Alarm.com Holdings says on Nov 15, co, Icontrol entered into amendment to asset purchase agreement to address questions raised by FTC
* Alarm.com says amendment also provides that co continue to pay salaries to all Icontrol employees hired by co for at least 90 days after deal closing
* Alarm.com holdings says amendment modifies covenants between Icontrol, co that apply from date of signing asset purchase agreement to date of closing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Salman overheard lamenting plight of Syria (Adds details on arms sales, White House on Comey, Lavrov quote)
RIYADH, May 20 The United States on Saturday announced military deals worth nearly $110 billion, during a visit by President Donald Trump to Saudi Arabia.