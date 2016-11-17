BRIEF-Managepay Systems says Virtualflex accepted letter of offer from Managepay Services
* Virtualflex sdn bhd accepted the letter of offer from managepay services sdn bhd
Nov 17 Nearmap Ltd :
* Gerhard Beukes, chief financial officer, is leaving Nearmap in January 2017
* Andrew Watt commencing as chief financial officer
* EXECUTIVE BOARD MEMBERS CHRISTOPH JUNGE AND ANDREAS PRENNEIS GAIN EARLY FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSIONS