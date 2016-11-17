BRIEF-Shanghai Challenge Textile to buy 5.45 pct stake in agricultural sci-tech firm
* Says it plans to buy 5.45 pct stake in a Beijing-based agricultural sci-tech firm at up to 3.2 yuan per share
Nov 17 Foley Family Wines Ltd -
* As a consequence of earthquake Grove Mill Winery based in Marlborough incurred a significant amount of damage
* It is clear that cost of damage will exceed insurance excess for earthquake claims of approximately $1m
* Early indications are that there was only relatively minor damage to buildings and finished stock
* Is currently working through process with its insurers and claim is in its preliminary stages Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 22 Kuangda Technology Group Co Ltd : * Says it appoints Wu Kai as president and Chen Lele as CFO Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/11YfwH Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)