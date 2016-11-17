BRIEF-Supreme Infrastructure India gets EPC order worth 2.44 bln rupees
* Says LoA from Jharkhand Urban Infrastructure Development Company Limited for construction of flyover at Ratu road
Nov 16 (Reuters) -
* Moody's - Shift in U.S. Policies could dampen trade, weaken growth in Americas and APAC
* Moody's - India and the Philippines could suffer in the event of U.S. policies that disincentivized foreign sourcing of business services
* Moody's - A more insular climate in the U.S. could also crimp FDI outflows
* Moody's - Tightening of immigration rules in U.S. would over time dampen growth in remittances from foreign workers
* Moody's - Expects already existing trade agreements to remain in place after change of presidency in U.S., but new policies could incentivize onshoring
* Says approved appointment of Shahmeena Husain as MD