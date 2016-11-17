Nov 17 Dexia SA :

* Net income group share at 309 million euros ($330.35 million) in Q3 2016

* "Common Equity Tier 1" at 17.2 pct as at 30 September 2016

* Q3 credit risk exposure at Sept 30 175.3 million euros

* Positive contribution of accounting volatility elements of 176 million euros, against a favourable market background, following a negative episode in Q2 marked by the vote in favour of the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union