BRIEF-Pacific Textiles updates on interruption of business in Vietnam
* As of May 22, gateway of company's factory in Vietnam is still blocked by villagers
Nov 17 Sermsuk Pcl
* 9-month loss for the period of 88.7 million baht versus loss of 304.9 million baht
* 9-month revenue from sale of goods and rendering services of 8.10 billion baht versus 10.51 billion baht
Source text: (bit.ly/2fYQGwz)
Further company coverage:
* As of May 22, gateway of company's factory in Vietnam is still blocked by villagers
* Says it issued third series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds worth 30 billion won