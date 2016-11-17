BRIEF-Managepay Systems says Virtualflex accepted letter of offer from Managepay Services
* Virtualflex sdn bhd accepted the letter of offer from managepay services sdn bhd
Nov 17 Mobile Embrace Ltd :
* Estimated first half ebitda will be > $2 million from revenue of > $28 million
* second half revenue and profit are anticipated to be significantly stronger, with fy revenues > $70 million and ebitda of > $8 million
* EXECUTIVE BOARD MEMBERS CHRISTOPH JUNGE AND ANDREAS PRENNEIS GAIN EARLY FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSIONS